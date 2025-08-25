Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. (“Bright Minds,”“BMB” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming conferences:

EVENT: 36th International Epilepsy Congress, Lisboa Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal DATE: August 30 – September 3, 2025 EVENT: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 DATE: Friday, September 5, 2025 TIME: 9:45am ET WEBCAST: EVENT: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 TIME: 3:00pm ET WEBCAST: There is no webcast for this event EVENT: Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference DATE: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 TIME: 9:05am ET WEBCAST: There is no webcast for this event



The live and archived webcast for the Cantor event will be accessible from the Company's website at under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds Biosciences has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

