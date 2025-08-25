Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Conferences


2025-08-25 08:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. (“Bright Minds,”“BMB” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming conferences:

EVENT: 36th International Epilepsy Congress, Lisboa Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal
DATE: August 30 – September 3, 2025
EVENT: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
DATE: Friday, September 5, 2025
TIME: 9:45am ET
WEBCAST:
EVENT: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
TIME: 3:00pm ET
WEBCAST: There is no webcast for this event
EVENT: Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
DATE: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
TIME: 9:05am ET
WEBCAST: There is no webcast for this event


The live and archived webcast for the Cantor event will be accessible from the Company's website at under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds Biosciences has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...

Alex Vasilkevich
Chief Operating Officer
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
T: 414-731-6422
E: ...


