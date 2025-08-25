BSNL Launches Rs 147 Plan With Unlimited Calls & 10GB Data, Takes On Jio & Airtel

BSNL offers a Rs 147 recharge plan with unlimited calls and 10GB data, challenging Jio and Airtel's pricing strategies after they removed their budget-friendly plans. This plan provides voice calls and data for less than Rs 5 per day.

BSNL Recharge Plans: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers affordable recharge plans. Private giants like Reliance Jio and Airtel have recently hiked prices... Yet, BSNL continues to offer plans between Rs 100 and Rs 200. These low-cost plans are a hit with users. This is how the government telecom company is trying to compete and stay strong in the market.

Recently, Jio and Airtel removed their low-cost plans... Even though the plan price was above Rs 200 and used by many, they were removed. But BSNL offers a month-long plan for just Rs 147... It includes unlimited voice calls and data. Let's learn more about this budget-friendly BSNL plan.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been giving tough competition to Jio and Airtel lately. By charging very little money and providing excellent services to its users, customers of other telecom companies are also getting attracted to it. BSNL's Rs 147 plan is definitely among the cheap recharge plans offered to users.

BSNL's Rs 147 recharge plan is perfect for those who talk a lot on calls and use the internet sparingly. This plan offers unlimited voice calls with a validity of one month, i.e., 30 days. Not only that, but it also offers 10GB of high-speed data that can be used anytime during the month... After that, there is also the facility to use the internet at a lower speed (40kbps). Those looking for a budget recharge plan with unlimited voice calls and internet data can try this Rs 147 plan.

The interesting thing is that BSNL is charging less than five rupees per day for 30 days at Rs 147. Other telecom companies are offering only 1GB of data for Rs 20 with one-day validity... But BSNL is offering unlimited calls and data for ₹5 through this recharge plan. BSNL is continuing this cheap recharge plan, giving a shock to Jio and Airtel.

Reliance Jio is the company that changed the face of the Indian telecom sector. Its market entry itself was amazing... It attracts users by offering free internet data. Jio, which increased its customer base with this new marketing strategy, is now putting a recharge burden on them. When it comes to budget-friendly recharge plans in Jio, the Rs 249 plan comes to mind... Many people used it. But recently Jio removed this popular recharge plan.

Recharging with just Rs 249 used to give unlimited voice calls with a validity of 28 days. Not only that, but SMSs were also available. As for data, 1GB of high-speed internet service was provided per day... which means 28GB of data for 28 days. With the sudden removal of such a plan, Jio users are not only shocked but also expressing some displeasure.

Jio and Airtel are competing not only in providing the best telecom services to the Indian people but also in removing recharge plans. Airtel has also removed its entry-level recharge plan of Rs 249. With this plan recharge, Airtel users used to get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day free with a validity of 24 days. 1GB of high-speed data per day was available for 24 days, which means 24GB.

Airtel increased the Rs 249 recharge plan to Rs 299... However, the validity was also increased by another four days to 28 days. Also, the daily data was changed from 1GB to 1.5GB. This means that Airtel has increased the benefits along with the plan price.