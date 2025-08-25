Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Ice Cream Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-25 06:45:21
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's ice cream market is a steady, mature snack category that's quietly evolving. While the country's hot climate and growing middle class keep demand strong, the market is shifting from plain volume growth to higher-value innovation - premium flavors, artisanal formats, healthier/dairy-free options, and more creative packaging. Local champions and global brands compete across impulse (on-the-go) and take-home formats; expansion of modern retail and ecommerce is smoothing distribution. According to IMARC, the market reached USD 392.3 million in 2024 and is forecast to grow to USD 498.9 million by 2033 , representing a CAGR of 2.4% (2025–2033) - modest headline growth, but with pockets of higher value capture.

Request Sample For PDF Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-ice-cream-market/requestsample

Key highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 392.3 million .
  • Forecast (2033): USD 498.9 million .
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 2.4%
  • Format winners: impulse (sticks, cups) for convenience; take-home tubs for premium positioning.
  • Distribution: modern trade (supermarkets/hypermarkets) + growing online grocery/food-delivery channels.
  • Competitive mix: strong local players (KIDO, Vinamilk, Kido Foods / KIDO Foods portfolio) plus global multinationals

Market Trends:

  • Consumers are trading up to premium gelato-style, artisanal and limited-edition flavors - brands use seasonal and local-flavor launches to stimulate demand.
  • Low-fat, low-sugar, plant-based and functional ice creams (protein-fortified, probiotic) are rising as health-conscious consumers seek indulgence with fewer compromises.
  • Growth of supermarkets, convenience stores and grocery apps widens reach - online ordering, chilled last-mile logistics and D2C frozen options are nascent but growing channels.
  • Rising consumer awareness is pushing brands toward recyclable and reduced packaging solutions.
  • Strategic acquisitions and stakes among domestic players are reshaping market structure and enabling portfolio expansion.

Market segmentation

Flavor Insights:

  • Vanilla
  • Chocolate
  • Fruit
  • Others

Category Insights:

  • Impulse Ice Cream
  • Take-Home Ice Cream
  • Artisanal Ice Cream

Product Insights:

  • Cup
  • Stick
  • Cone
  • Brick
  • Tub
  • Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Ice Cream Parlors
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest news & developments

  • Nutifood acquired a majority (51%) stake in KIDO Foods (Sep 23, 2024): This deal consolidates domestic capacity and signals strategic moves by Vietnamese firms to build scale in frozen foods and healthier dairy offerings - expect product and distribution revamps following integration.
  • KIDO Group (Kido Foods) - financial turbulence/Q1 2025 drop: KIDO reported a notable first-quarter 2025 downturn, highlighting short-term volatility for local players and potential restructuring or strategic refocus in the sector.
  • Vinamilk product push & brand recognition: Vinamilk continues product innovation (including premium gelato offerings) and picked up awards / recognition - reinforcing its role in shaping premium dairy-based frozen desserts in Vietnam.
  • Global supplier moves - Unilever's Ice Cream business demerger (2025): Unilever's ongoing reorganisation (creating The Magnum Ice Cream Company) and continued product launches by global brands (Wall's/Magnum) can fuel more premium and licensed limited-editions in Vietnam via existing distribution networks.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=17052&flag=C

