Vietnam Ice Cream Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033
Key highlights
Market size (2024): USD 392.3 million .
Forecast (2033): USD 498.9 million .
CAGR (2025–2033): 2.4%
Format winners: impulse (sticks, cups) for convenience; take-home tubs for premium positioning.
Distribution: modern trade (supermarkets/hypermarkets) + growing online grocery/food-delivery channels.
Competitive mix: strong local players (KIDO, Vinamilk, Kido Foods / KIDO Foods portfolio) plus global multinationals
Market Trends:
Consumers are trading up to premium gelato-style, artisanal and limited-edition flavors - brands use seasonal and local-flavor launches to stimulate demand.
Low-fat, low-sugar, plant-based and functional ice creams (protein-fortified, probiotic) are rising as health-conscious consumers seek indulgence with fewer compromises.
Growth of supermarkets, convenience stores and grocery apps widens reach - online ordering, chilled last-mile logistics and D2C frozen options are nascent but growing channels.
Rising consumer awareness is pushing brands toward recyclable and reduced packaging solutions.
Strategic acquisitions and stakes among domestic players are reshaping market structure and enabling portfolio expansion.
Market segmentation
Flavor Insights:
Vanilla
Chocolate
Fruit
Others
Category Insights:
Impulse Ice Cream
Take-Home Ice Cream
Artisanal Ice Cream
Product Insights:
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Tub
Others
Distribution Channel Insights:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Ice Cream Parlors
Online Stores
Others
Regional Insights:
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest news & developments
Nutifood acquired a majority (51%) stake in KIDO Foods (Sep 23, 2024): This deal consolidates domestic capacity and signals strategic moves by Vietnamese firms to build scale in frozen foods and healthier dairy offerings - expect product and distribution revamps following integration.
KIDO Group (Kido Foods) - financial turbulence/Q1 2025 drop: KIDO reported a notable first-quarter 2025 downturn, highlighting short-term volatility for local players and potential restructuring or strategic refocus in the sector.
Vinamilk product push & brand recognition: Vinamilk continues product innovation (including premium gelato offerings) and picked up awards / recognition - reinforcing its role in shaping premium dairy-based frozen desserts in Vietnam.
Global supplier moves - Unilever's Ice Cream business demerger (2025): Unilever's ongoing reorganisation (creating The Magnum Ice Cream Company) and continued product launches by global brands (Wall's/Magnum) can fuel more premium and licensed limited-editions in Vietnam via existing distribution networks.
