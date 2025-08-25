Industrial Hemp Market Analysis: Size, Key Drivers, Challenges, And Opportunities 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Industrial Hemp Market Size and Outlook 2025 to 2033

The global industrial hemp market size was valued at USD 6.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5% during 2025-2033. Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market, holding a significant market share of over 35.0% in 2024. The extensive change in legislative landscapes facilitating a more favorable environment for hemp cultivation and processing, thereby facilitating the recognition of hemp's environmental benefits and diversification of hemp applications across numerous end use industries are major factors boosting the industrial hemp market share.



Industrial Hemp Market Value (2024): USD 6.2 Billion

Industrial Hemp Market Forecast Value (2033): USD 20.9 Billion

Industrial Hemp Market Forecast CAGR: 14.5%

Leading Segment in Industrial Hemp Market in 2024: Food and Beverages (61.9%%)

Key Regions in Industrial Hemp Market: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Top companies in Industrial Hemp Market: Aurora Cannabis Inc., Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd., Ecofibre Limited, Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd., Hemp Inc, HempFlax Group B.V., Hempro International GmbH, Ind Hemp, LLC, MH medical hemp GmbH, Panda Biotech, LLC, Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-op. Ltd., South Hemp, Valley Bio Limited, etc.

Key Stats for Industrial Hemp Market:

Why is the Industrial Hemp Market Growing?

The industrial hemp market is experiencing rapid growth due to its increasing use as a sustainable, eco-friendly material in a wide range of industries such as textiles, construction, food, and bioplastics. The market is propelled by heightened demand for biodegradable products, growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, and health benefits associated with hemp-based consumables like seeds and oils. Supportive government regulations and the easing of cultivation restrictions in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific have also unlocked new opportunities for farmers and businesses, while ongoing advances in processing technologies and product innovation continue to expand the market's potential. As both brands and consumers look for greener alternatives, industrial hemp's versatility, rapid growth cycle, and low environmental footprint make it a key driver in the global shift toward sustainability and renewable materials.

AI Impact on the Industrial Hemp Market:

Artificial intelligence is having a transformative impact on the industrial hemp market by optimizing cultivation, automating processing, and enhancing supply chain transparency. AI-driven precision agriculture enables farmers to increase yields, manage resources more efficiently, and quickly detect crop diseases or pests, leading to higher-quality hemp production even on a large scale. In processing and manufacturing, AI systems support automation, quality control, and predictive analytics, all of which help lower costs and speed up innovation for new hemp-based products. Furthermore, technological tools like blockchain and AI-powered traceability platforms are improving regulatory compliance and product authenticity throughout the supply chain. Overall, the integration of AI is accelerating market growth, allowing companies to respond faster to demand for sustainable materials and deliver consistently better, safer, and more traceable hemp products worldwide.

Segmental Analysis :

Breakup By Type:



Hemp Seed

Hemp Oil

Hemp Fiber Others

Hemp seeds account for the majority of shares as they are widely used in food products, supplements, and personal care items due to their rich nutritional profile, including essential fatty acids and proteins.

Breakup By Source:



Conventional Organic

Conventional dominates the market as this farming method is more widespread and cost-effective compared to organic farming.

Breakup By Application:



Food and Beverages

Textiles

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals Others

Food and beverages (F&B) exhibit a clear dominance due to the increasing popularity of hemp-based food products, including oils, protein powders, and snacks.

Analysis of Industrial Hemp Market by Regions:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific holds the leading position owing to a large market for industrial hemp driven by its long-standing history of hemp cultivation, growing industrial applications, and favorable government policies.

What are the Drivers, Restraints, and Key Trends of the Industrial Hemp Market ?

Market Drivers :

The industrial hemp market is driven by the rising demand for sustainable raw materials across industries such as textiles, food & beverages, personal care, and construction. Increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products, combined with government initiatives to legalize hemp cultivation in several countries, is further accelerating market growth. The nutritional benefits of hemp seeds and hemp-based products are also boosting adoption in the health and wellness sector.

Market Restraints :

Despite its potential, the market faces challenges such as regulatory restrictions in certain regions due to its association with cannabis. Lack of standardization in hemp processing, coupled with limited infrastructure for large-scale cultivation and processing, also hampers industry growth. Price volatility and competition from synthetic alternatives further act as barriers to expansion.

Key Market Trends :

The market is witnessing key trends such as the rapid integration of hemp fibers in sustainable textiles and bio composites for automotive and construction applications. Growing popularity of hemp-based food, beverages, and nutraceuticals is creating new revenue streams. Additionally, the increasing use of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) in pharmaceuticals and personal care is shaping market dynamics. Advancements in cultivation technologies and wider legalization are expected to further drive the growth of the industrial hemp market in the coming years.

Leading Players of Industrial Hemp Market:

prominent companies shaping the global industrial hemp landscape include:



Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd.

Ecofibre Limited

Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

Hemp Inc

HempFlax Group B.V.

Hempro International GmbH

Ind Hemp, LLC

MH medical hemp GmbH

Panda Biotech, LLC

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-op. Ltd.

South Hemp Valley Bio Limited

These leading providers are expanding their footprint through strategic partnerships, rich certification portfolios, and advanced digital platforms to meet growing corporate, academic, and enterprise demands in emerging technologies like cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data, and AI/ML.

Key Developments in Industrial Hemp Market:



October 2024: Rare Earth Global, a UK-based startup focused on industrial hemp products for feed, construction, and energy, has raised EUR 1 Million (USD 1.3 Million) in a pre-seed round. Led by a UK family office, the round also saw contributions from an impact fund, angel investors, and non-dilutive funding.

August 2024: Volkswagen has partnered with German start-up Revoltech GmbH to research and develop sustainable materials from industrial hemp. These materials, made from 100% bio-based hemp using regional industry residues, could be used as surface materials in Volkswagen models starting in 2028. The materials can be produced on existing industrial plants and are recyclable or compostable at the end of their life cycle.

February 2023: Hemp Inc announced the sale of its largest-ever industrial product. DrillWallTM, the only all-natural kenaf/hemp Loss Circulation Material (LCM) mix of its sort on the market, was transported by four semi-trucks in a shipment of 120,000 pounds for the oil and gas well drilling sectors.

September 2022: Ecofibre Limited formally introduced Green II Gold, a ground-breaking new CBD-based skincare range. The first skincare line, Green II Gold, was created from the ground up to combine clinical strength, full spectrum hemp extract from Ananda Professional with robust botanical-based ingredients to provide professional-level products for spas and salons. May 2020: Aurora Cannabis and Reliva, LLC stated that they signed a contract under which Aurora will buy all of Reliva's issued and outstanding membership interests.

