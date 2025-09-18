Shooting Kills Three Police Officers in Pennsylvania
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting in York County claimed the lives of three police officers and left two others critically injured on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police and multiple local media outlets.
The violence erupted shortly after 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), when 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a "police incident" in the quiet township, media reported, citing York County Office of Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech.
Responding officers were met with gunfire while following up on a case tied to a domestic-related investigation, officials said.
“They were there to follow up on an investigation that began yesterday. The general heading of that investigation, I would say, would be domestic-related,” Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris told reporters. He noted that specific case details remain sealed pending the execution of search warrants.
In total, five officers were struck by gunfire. Three died from their injuries, while the remaining two are hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to Pennsylvania state officials cited by media.
“This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day in York County and the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Governor Josh Shapiro said during a press briefing late Wednesday.
Authorities confirmed the suspected shooter was killed at the scene by law enforcement. The individual’s identity has not yet been made public, and no motive has been officially released.
Col. Paris acknowledged the emotional toll the incident has taken. “The shooting rocked the community here in York County,” he said, adding that the names of the fallen officers and their respective departments will be released at a later time.
Governor Shapiro and Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday traveled to the scene to receive firsthand briefings from investigators.
“This kind of violence isn’t okay. We need to do better as a society,” Shapiro said. “We need to help the people who think picking up a gun is the answer.”
In a statement shared on X, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed federal support: “The FBI and ATFHQ are on the scene supporting local law enforcement,” she wrote. “Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved.”
North Codorus Township, a rural community located roughly 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, is home to just under 10,000 residents.
