Kuwait FM Meets Tunisian Counterpart On Sidelines Of OIC Extraordinary Session

2025-08-25 06:05:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday with his Tunisian counterpart Mohammad Nefti on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the ministerial level, held in Jeddah.
During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments, with a focus on the current events in the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)
