Tungsten Carbide Prices Q2 2025: Global Price Chart And Outlook



USA: US$ 57.4/KG

China : US$ 51.8/KG

Germany : US$ 56.1/KG

Canada : US$ 76.4/KG Austria : US$ 51.2/KG



Regional Prices Movement:



USA: In the United States, tungsten carbide prices showed firmness during Q2 2025, driven by consistent demand from aerospace, defense, and industrial tooling sectors. Stable domestic manufacturing supported supply, while elevated energy and labor costs contributed to overall pricing. Import adjustments and logistics also played a role in shaping market dynamics.

China: In China, tungsten carbide prices remained competitive, supported by strong domestic production and steady export activity. Robust demand from automotive and construction industries provided momentum, though global trade fluctuations and energy-related production costs introduced some variability. Market sentiment remained stable with balanced supply and consumption.

Germany: In Germany, tungsten carbide prices reflected steady demand from precision engineering, automotive, and cutting tools industries. Supply conditions were influenced by energy tariffs and compliance with environmental regulations, while consistent industrial output ensured market stability. Currency shifts and import dependencies added mild fluctuations to the pricing environment.

Canada: In Canada, tungsten carbide prices remained elevated due to heavy reliance on imports and higher transportation expenses. Strong demand from mining and drilling applications supported consumption, but freight charges and supply chain constraints exerted upward pressure. Market activity was further influenced by currency fluctuations and limited local availability. Austria: In Austria, tungsten carbide prices stayed relatively stable, backed by domestic consumption from machining and industrial manufacturing sectors. Competitive supply within the European market helped maintain balance, though production costs tied to energy and labor exerted a modest influence. Export activity within the region also shaped price trends.

Factors Affecting Tungsten Carbide Prices

Demand-Side Factors:



Rising consumption from aerospace, automotive, mining, and machining industries driving steady demand.

Expanding infrastructure and construction activities increasing the need for cutting tools and wear-resistant components. Shifts in global manufacturing output and export orders influencing industrial demand patterns.

Supply-Side Factors:



Fluctuations in raw material availability, particularly tungsten ore and cobalt, impacting production costs.

Energy tariffs, labour expenses, and regulatory compliance affecting manufacturing efficiency. Import dependence, freight charges, and logistical disruptions shaping landed costs in various regions.

Global Tungsten Carbide Market Analysis

The global tungsten carbide market was valued at USD 21.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.3 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2025-2033. Growth is fuelled by industrial applications across automotive, aerospace, mining, construction, and precision engineering sectors worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Automotive and Aerospace Expansion – Growing demand for durable cutting and drilling tools enhances tungsten carbide applications in automotive and aerospace manufacturing.

Mining and Construction Growth – Rising infrastructure projects and mineral extraction activities fuel significant demand for tungsten carbide-based wear-resistant components.

Industrial Manufacturing Demand – Increasing use in machining, metal cutting, and precision engineering strengthens global consumption of tungsten carbide products.

Technological Advancements – Development of high-performance, nanostructured, and customized tungsten carbide solutions boosts adoption across advanced industrial applications. Sustainability and Recycling Trends – Growing emphasis on recycling tungsten carbide scrap supports supply stability while aligning with environmental and sustainability goals.

