Apheresis Market Size To Surpass USD 5.6 Billion By 2033 With A 6.26% CAGR

The Apheresis Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Rising Demand for Plasma-Derived Therapies and Technological Advancements and Automation in Apheresis Devices. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Apheresis Market: :Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033” , The global apheresis market size reached USD 3.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.26% during 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Growth Factors in the Apheresis Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

The global rise in chronic and autoimmune conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes is driving the demand for therapeutic apheresis. These conditions often involve immune system dysregulation, requiring the removal of pathogenic antibodies, immune complexes, or other harmful substances from the blood. Procedures like plasma exchange and immunoadsorption are becoming essential in treatment protocols for severe cases. Additionally, the increasing incidence of neurological disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder is further boosting the need for advanced apheresis solutions. Healthcare systems are investing in specialized treatment centers and skilled personnel to manage these complex procedures, while favorable reimbursement policies and patient assistance programs are improving accessibility in developed regions.

Rising Demand for Plasma-Derived Therapies

The use of plasma-derived therapies continues to expand as they remain indispensable in treating rare and life-threatening conditions such as hemophilia, immune thrombocytopenia, and congenital immunodeficiencies. Immunoglobulin therapies, coagulation factors, and albumin solutions are in high demand due to their role in managing chronic and acute health conditions. The growing recognition of plasma-based treatments in trauma care, organ transplantation, and critical bleeding disorders is further accelerating market growth. To meet the increasing global demand, biopharmaceutical companies are scaling up plasma collection networks and implementing advanced fractionation technologies. Governments and regulatory authorities are introducing supportive policies to encourage plasma donation and improve supply chain resilience, particularly in high-income countries.

Technological Advancements and Automation in Apheresis Devices

Technological progress in apheresis equipment is transforming clinical practice by improving safety, precision, and operational efficiency. Next-generation devices now incorporate automated flow control, real-time monitoring, and user-friendly interfaces, minimizing the need for manual adjustments and reducing procedure time. Advanced filtration technologies and closed-loop systems enhance the separation accuracy of specific blood components, improving treatment outcomes. Additionally, integration with hospital IT systems and remote connectivity enables predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making. Portable and compact apheresis machines are being introduced to support outpatient care and home-based treatment for patients requiring frequent sessions. These innovations are making apheresis more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable across diverse healthcare settings.

Key Trends in the Apheresis Market:

Expansion of Apheresis in Oncology and Neurology

The application of apheresis in oncology and neurology is rapidly expanding, driven by the growth of personalized medicine and advanced immunotherapies. In cancer treatment, leukapheresis is a critical step for harvesting cells used in CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies. These therapies are gaining regulatory approval worldwide, increasing the demand for reliable apheresis services. Similarly, therapeutic plasma exchange is becoming a standard intervention for neurological disorders like Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia gravis, and severe cases of multiple sclerosis. Ongoing clinical research exploring novel indications for apheresis in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases is further supporting this trend. Hospitals and specialty clinics are investing in high-capacity devices to meet the growing need for these sophisticated treatments.

Increasing Integration of Digital Health Solutions

Digital transformation in healthcare is significantly impacting apheresis operations, enhancing efficiency and clinical outcomes. Modern apheresis systems are now integrated with electronic medical records (EMRs), enabling automated data capture and real-time treatment documentation. Advanced analytics tools help clinicians optimize scheduling, predict patient needs, and monitor treatment progress with greater accuracy. Cloud-based platforms allow remote device management and performance tracking, reducing downtime and operational disruptions. Additionally, the incorporation of telemedicine capabilities facilitates virtual consultations and post-treatment follow-up, improving patient engagement and continuity of care. These digital innovations are streamlining workflows and improving resource utilization, making apheresis services more sustainable and patient-centric.

Growing Investments in Plasma Collection and Fractionation Facilities

The surging demand for plasma-derived therapies has led to substantial investment in plasma collection infrastructure and fractionation plants worldwide. Major pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expanding donation centers and deploying advanced automation technologies to improve collection efficiency and donor experience. Emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are prioritizing plasma self-sufficiency through government-backed initiatives and public-private partnerships. New fractionation facilities equipped with state-of-the-art purification and quality control systems are being established to meet international safety standards. These developments are not only strengthening supply chains but also creating opportunities for technology providers offering apheresis equipment, storage solutions, and process optimization software.

Apheresis Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Plasma (Plasmapheresis)

Platelets (Plateletpheresis)

Leukocytes (Leukapheresis or Leukopheresis)

Lymphocytes (Lymphopheresis or Lymphapheresis) RBC's (Erythropheresis)

Plasma (Plasmapheresis) represents the largest segment due to the increasing demand for plasma-derived medications and therapeutic applications in treating a wide range of medical conditions.

By Product:



Devices

Disposables and Reagents Software

Disposables and reagents account for the majority of the market share owing to their essential role in apheresis procedures, requiring frequent replenishment.

By Technology:



Centrifugation

Membrane Separation Selective Adsorption

Centrifugation exhibits a clear dominance in the market driven by its widespread adoption, efficiency in separating blood components, and versatility in accommodating various apheresis procedures.

By Procedure:



Donor/Automated Apheresis Therapeutic Apheresis

Donor/automated apheresis holds the biggest market share on account of its efficiency, convenience, and ability to collect specific blood components from donors for therapeutic and transfusion purposes.

By Application:



Renal Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders Others

Hematological disorders hold the biggest market share as apheresis procedures play a critical role in the management and treatment of various hematologic disorders, including leukemia, lymphoma, and aplastic anemia.

By End User:



Blood Centers

Hospitals Others

Blood centers represent the largest segment. They serve as key facilities for blood collection, processing, and distribution, playing a central role in meeting the demand for blood components derived from apheresis procedures.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the apheresis market, which can be attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, strong regulatory framework, and extensive adoption of advanced medical technologies.

