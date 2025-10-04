GCC's Schengen-Style Visa To Pilot Launch Soon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The much-awaited unified tourist visa for travel in the six Gulf countries is set to be launched on a trial later this year.

Dubbed the 'GCC Grand Tours' visa when launched will allow greater freedom of movement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council made this announcement while speaking to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on World Tourism Day.



Luxury shopping driving tourism growth, helps diversify economy

US President calls Israel stop bombing Gaza immediately

Qatar welcomes Hamas' announcement of agreement with President Trump's plan: Advisor to PM and Official MOFA Spokesperson Labour Ministry warns against fake online accounts

Read Also

According to WAM, the pilot phase is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, paving the way for full implementation at a later stage.

Al Marri noted that the upcoming unified GCC tourist visa marks a major step towards deeper regional integration and will boost the Gulf's collective appeal as a single, world-class tourism destination.

As per initial reports the travellers will be allowed to stay for more than 30 days within the participating countries under the new visa.