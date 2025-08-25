Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Aeroflot Set To Expand Flights To Uzbekistan From Autumn 2025

2025-08-25 05:07:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 25. From autumn 2025, Russian airline Aeroflot will resume and expand flights to several cities in Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing Aeroflot.

The new schedule includes flights from Moscow to Bukhara starting September 14, operating four times a week, and from Moscow to Urgench beginning September 15, three times a week. Flights from Saint Petersburg to Samarkand will commence September 16, twice weekly, while Saint Petersburg to Tashkent flights will start September 17, also twice weekly.

In addition, Aeroflot will increase the frequency of Moscow-Samarkand flights from three to five times per week starting September 13.

The airline's expanded service is expected to facilitate travel and strengthen connectivity between Russia and Uzbekistan.

