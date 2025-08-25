Russian Aeroflot Set To Expand Flights To Uzbekistan From Autumn 2025
The new schedule includes flights from Moscow to Bukhara starting September 14, operating four times a week, and from Moscow to Urgench beginning September 15, three times a week. Flights from Saint Petersburg to Samarkand will commence September 16, twice weekly, while Saint Petersburg to Tashkent flights will start September 17, also twice weekly.
In addition, Aeroflot will increase the frequency of Moscow-Samarkand flights from three to five times per week starting September 13.
The airline's expanded service is expected to facilitate travel and strengthen connectivity between Russia and Uzbekistan.
