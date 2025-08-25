Ukrainian And Lithuanian Defense Ministers Sign Letter Of Intent On Joint Defense Production
“Together, we are focusing on launching joint production facilities, particularly for the development of long-range drones,” noted the Head of the Ministry of Defense.
“The corresponding letter of intent on joint defense production in Lithuania and Ukraine was signed in Kyiv together with Lithuanian National Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė,” Shmyhal added.
The parties discussed specific prospects for industrial cooperation opened up by the letter of intent. The document creates new opportunities for launching joint ventures, expanding Ukrainian companies in Lithuania, and sharing technologies.
Shmyhal thanked his Lithuanian colleague for the visit and productive cooperation. He emphasized the importance of Lithuania's continued allocation of 0.25% of its GDP to military aid for Ukraine until 2027, calling it a strong signal of long-term support for Ukrainian soldiers.Read also: Commissioner Kubilius: Successful Ukraine is Putin's biggest threat
The parties also focused on attracting additional funding for arms procurement and the development of the Ukrainian industry, the Defense Minister reported, expressing gratitude to Lithuania for its consistent and unwavering support of Ukraine on its path to victory.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian and Canadian Defense Ministers Denys Shmyhal and David McGuinty discussed investments in drone production .
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment