Ukrainian And Lithuanian Defense Ministers Sign Letter Of Intent On Joint Defense Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Denys Shmyhal reported this on Facebook . He stated that Ukraine and Lithuania will jointly manufacture defense products to strengthen the security of both countries.

“Together, we are focusing on launching joint production facilities, particularly for the development of long-range drones,” noted the Head of the Ministry of Defense.

“The corresponding letter of intent on joint defense production in Lithuania and Ukraine was signed in Kyiv together with Lithuanian National Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė,” Shmyhal added.

The parties discussed specific prospects for industrial cooperation opened up by the letter of intent. The document creates new opportunities for launching joint ventures, expanding Ukrainian companies in Lithuania, and sharing technologies.

Shmyhal thanked his Lithuanian colleague for the visit and productive cooperation. He emphasized the importance of Lithuania's continued allocation of 0.25% of its GDP to military aid for Ukraine until 2027, calling it a strong signal of long-term support for Ukrainian soldiers.

Commissioner Kubilius: Successful Ukraine is Putin's biggest threat

The parties also focused on attracting additional funding for arms procurement and the development of the Ukrainian industry, the Defense Minister reported, expressing gratitude to Lithuania for its consistent and unwavering support of Ukraine on its path to victory.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian and Canadian Defense Ministers Denys Shmyhal and David McGuinty discussed investments in drone production .

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook