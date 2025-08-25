Novak Djokovic Voices Physical Concerns After US Open Win Khaleej Times

Novak Djokovic fears his lack of physical conditioning may come back to haunt him as he chases a record 25th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.

The 38-year-old Serbian superstar made a winning start to his latest tilt at glory on Sunday, defeating US teenager Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in 2hr 25min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Recommended For You

But Djokovic, who needed a lengthy medical timeout to treat a blister on his right foot between the second and third sets, admitted afterwards he was worried by a sudden loss of stamina during the second set.

"I started great -- just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good," Djokovic said.

"Then some long games to start the second set... I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically.

"We had long exchanges, but also, I kind of dropped my level and made a lot of unforced errors and kind of got him back into the match.

"There are positives but also things that hopefully won't happen in terms of how I felt on the court physically in the second set

"It's slightly a concern. I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points."

'Still have the drive'

Djokovic has not played since his defeat in the semifinals at Wimbledon last month, skipping ATP Masters events in Toronto and Cincinnati to focus all his energy on the US Open.

While there were a few signs of rustiness at times on Sunday, Djokovic also laced his performance with flashes of the brilliance that has been his calling card throughout a glittering career.

Djokovic looked to be a man in a hurry in a scorching start, rattling off winners to take the first set 6-1.

Tien was given hope in a laboured second set from Djokovic, but the 19-year-old American could not convert a break point that would have made it one set all.

Instead, Djokovic held serve to make it 5-5 in the second set and reasserted himself to claim the second-set tie break, attacking the net cleverly and using some sublime variation to pull Tien all over the court.

Djokovic paused for a medical timeout for treatment to his right foot before the third set got under way.

The rest appeared to give Djokovic a jolt of energy and he sprinted into a 5-1 lead to leave Tien reeling.

Tien did well to save a match point on Djokovic's serve before breaking for 5-2.

But the respite was short-lived as Djokovic again responded emphatically, breaking back immediately to wrap up victory.

"I wish I had Learner Tien's age -- when you come to the late 30s it's about learning how to preserve the energy for what matters," Djokovic said.

"I still have the flair, I still have the drive, and you guys give me the energy. Hopefully I can keep it going," he told the crowd.

Djokovic will face US qualifier Zachary Svajda in the second round.