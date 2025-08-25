Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Expecting Their First Child, Share Heartwarming Announcement

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Indian politician Raghav Chadha, are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share the joyful news with a heartfelt post that instantly won over fans.

The announcement came through a beautifully curated photo featuring a cake placed on a silver platter, adorned with delicate white flowers. The centerpiece showcased two golden baby feet alongside the inscription“1 + 1 = 3”-a sweet nod to their growing family. Adding to the charm, the couple also shared a short video of themselves walking hand-in-hand through a park, capturing a tender moment as they looked ahead to the new chapter in their lives.

Recommended For You

“Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” read the caption on their joint post.

The comments section quickly filled with love and well wishes from friends, colleagues, and fans.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The intimate yet grand wedding was attended by a mix of prominent figures from Bollywood, politics, and business. Since then, Parineeti has often been seen supporting her husband's political endeavours, while Raghav has expressed pride in her cinematic journey.