JD Vance Addresses Russia’s Concessions in Peace Talks
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance stated that Russia has made notable compromises in ongoing peace discussions, asserting that Moscow has come to understand it cannot establish a "puppet regime" in Kyiv.
In an interview with a news agency on Sunday, Vance remarked, "I think the Russians have made significant concessions to (US) President (Donald) Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict, they have actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands."
Vance specified the areas where Russia has demonstrated adaptability. He said, "What they have conceded is the recognition that Ukraine will have territorial integrity after the war, they have recognized that they are not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kiev."
He added, "That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning, and importantly, they have acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
Despite these developments, the US vice president admitted that the progress is not yet complete.
He noted, "Again, have they made every concession? Of course, they have not," while remaining hopeful about the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
When questioned about Russia's recent assaults, including an attack on an American company in Ukraine, Vance responded, “I don't like it.”
He also mentioned that Russia has engaged in many actions the US disapproves of since the conflict began, but he emphasized, “What I'm actually excited about right now is that we have a president who is engaging in energetic diplomacy to try to stop the killing.”
