France Summons US Ambassador
(MENAFN) France announced on Sunday that it had called in US Ambassador Charles Kushner following his harsh criticism of the country’s approach to combating antisemitism.
The French government denounced Kushner’s remarks as "unacceptable," sparking a diplomatic disagreement between the two nations.
In an open letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron and published in The Wall Street Journal, Kushner—who is Jewish and the father of Jared Kushner, husband to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump—accused France of failing to tackle a rising tide of antisemitism.
In his message, the ambassador urged Macron to moderate his criticism of Israel and cited disturbing examples of antisemitic behavior that he claimed have "long scarred French life."
Kushner wrote, "In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized. Your own Interior Ministry has reported antisemitic incidents even at preschools."
He also expressed a desire to work collaboratively with French leaders to "forge a serious plan" to address these troubling issues.
Following the publication of the letter, France's Foreign Ministry issued a statement reported by a news agency confirming that Kushner had been summoned to appear at its headquarters in Paris on Monday.
The ministry stressed that his assertions were “unacceptable,” and emphasized the French government’s commitment to fighting antisemitism.
"France firmly rejects these allegations... The rise in antisemitic acts in France since October 7, 2023, is a reality we deeply regret and against which the French authorities are fully mobilized, as such acts are intolerable," the statement read.
Moreover, the ministry noted that Kushner’s public criticism contradicted established diplomatic norms.
Citing the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, French officials highlighted the principle of non-interference in a nation’s internal matters, implying that the ambassador had overstepped his diplomatic role.
