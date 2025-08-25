403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army reports Boko Haram director murdered in mission
(MENAFN) Niger’s military announced on Thursday that its forces have killed Ibrahim Mahamadu, also known as Bakoura, a senior leader of the Boko Haram jihadist group.
The operation took place on Shilawa Island in Niger’s Diffa region, part of the Lake Chad Basin near the borders with Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon. According to a statement from the Nigerien Armed Forces, early on August 15, fighter jets launched three precise strikes on positions occupied by Bakoura, also killing several other militant leaders.
Bakoura, a Nigerian national, had led Boko Haram since the death of former chief Abubakar Shekau in 2021. He had refused to join the rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and moved his fighters to Lake Chad islands.
Boko Haram began its insurgency in northeast Nigeria in the 2000s with the aim of establishing an Islamic caliphate. The group gained global attention in 2014 with the abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls from Chibok. Cross-border attacks prompted the formation of the Multinational Joint Task Force, comprising Niger, Chad, Nigeria, and Cameroon, to coordinate military efforts in the region.
Despite ongoing operations, insurgent violence continues to destabilize the area. As of November 2024, UN estimates indicate that Boko Haram-related conflict has killed 40,000 people in Nigeria and displaced over two million.
The operation took place on Shilawa Island in Niger’s Diffa region, part of the Lake Chad Basin near the borders with Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon. According to a statement from the Nigerien Armed Forces, early on August 15, fighter jets launched three precise strikes on positions occupied by Bakoura, also killing several other militant leaders.
Bakoura, a Nigerian national, had led Boko Haram since the death of former chief Abubakar Shekau in 2021. He had refused to join the rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and moved his fighters to Lake Chad islands.
Boko Haram began its insurgency in northeast Nigeria in the 2000s with the aim of establishing an Islamic caliphate. The group gained global attention in 2014 with the abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls from Chibok. Cross-border attacks prompted the formation of the Multinational Joint Task Force, comprising Niger, Chad, Nigeria, and Cameroon, to coordinate military efforts in the region.
Despite ongoing operations, insurgent violence continues to destabilize the area. As of November 2024, UN estimates indicate that Boko Haram-related conflict has killed 40,000 people in Nigeria and displaced over two million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment