403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Recent Monsoon Floods Leave 13 Dead in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least 13 people died and dozens more were injured on Sunday as fresh monsoon rains unleashed deadly flash floods and landslides across northern Pakistan, pushing the overall death toll past 460 in under two weeks, authorities and local media reported.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said the new casualties emerged from multiple districts in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the hardest-hit region during the ongoing monsoon season.
Rescue officials confirmed that eight fatalities occurred in Dera Ismail Khan within the last 24 hours, while three children lost their lives after the roof of their home collapsed in the remote Dir district near the Afghanistan border.
Dera Ismail Khan also reported around 40 injuries as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered the area.
According to PDMA’s latest update, KP province has seen 406 deaths since August 15, with Buner district alone accounting for 337 fatalities due to severe flooding and heavy rains.
Beyond KP, over 60 people have died in southern Sindh, southwestern Balochistan, northern Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
On Sunday, another bout of rain swept through parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, causing landslides and road blockages.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that approximately 800 people have lost their lives nationwide in rain- and flood-related incidents since late June.
The meteorological department forecasts additional rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours in various parts of northwestern and northeastern Pakistan, signaling continued risks.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said the new casualties emerged from multiple districts in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the hardest-hit region during the ongoing monsoon season.
Rescue officials confirmed that eight fatalities occurred in Dera Ismail Khan within the last 24 hours, while three children lost their lives after the roof of their home collapsed in the remote Dir district near the Afghanistan border.
Dera Ismail Khan also reported around 40 injuries as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered the area.
According to PDMA’s latest update, KP province has seen 406 deaths since August 15, with Buner district alone accounting for 337 fatalities due to severe flooding and heavy rains.
Beyond KP, over 60 people have died in southern Sindh, southwestern Balochistan, northern Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
On Sunday, another bout of rain swept through parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, causing landslides and road blockages.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that approximately 800 people have lost their lives nationwide in rain- and flood-related incidents since late June.
The meteorological department forecasts additional rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours in various parts of northwestern and northeastern Pakistan, signaling continued risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment