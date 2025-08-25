Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Recent Monsoon Floods Leave 13 Dead in Pakistan

(MENAFN) At least 13 people died and dozens more were injured on Sunday as fresh monsoon rains unleashed deadly flash floods and landslides across northern Pakistan, pushing the overall death toll past 460 in under two weeks, authorities and local media reported.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said the new casualties emerged from multiple districts in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the hardest-hit region during the ongoing monsoon season.

Rescue officials confirmed that eight fatalities occurred in Dera Ismail Khan within the last 24 hours, while three children lost their lives after the roof of their home collapsed in the remote Dir district near the Afghanistan border.

Dera Ismail Khan also reported around 40 injuries as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered the area.

According to PDMA’s latest update, KP province has seen 406 deaths since August 15, with Buner district alone accounting for 337 fatalities due to severe flooding and heavy rains.

Beyond KP, over 60 people have died in southern Sindh, southwestern Balochistan, northern Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

On Sunday, another bout of rain swept through parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, causing landslides and road blockages.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that approximately 800 people have lost their lives nationwide in rain- and flood-related incidents since late June.

The meteorological department forecasts additional rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours in various parts of northwestern and northeastern Pakistan, signaling continued risks.

