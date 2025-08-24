Ukraine's Security Dilemma: Experts Debate On Western Guarantees
As Donald Trump hosted European leaders in the White House this week, he declared that peace in Ukraine was at hand. The list of obstacles remains long, however. One of the most important unresolved questions is about security guarantees. A nightmare scenario for Ukrainians is that Russia will use a peace deal to rebuild its military and re-emerge as a more formidable force to finish the job.
Security guarantees could take a variety of forms. They might include U.S. air support for European-led operations if Russian forces resume hostilities, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assistance for Ukrainian missions, or a naval presence to prevent Russian control of the Black Sea and access to the Danube.
So the question is, how can the U.S. and Europe guarantee that Russia will not invade Ukraine? And the general insights regarding the future of the conflict, how do the European and Ukrainian experts assess the it?
Azernews turns to foreign political experts to answer these questions. Our guests were Chief Consultant at the National Institute for Strategic Studies of Ukraine Vitaliy Yarmolenko, Center for Global Europe exists there, so Associate Fellow, GLOBSEC and Secretary General, Danube Rectors' Conference (DRC) Sebastian Schaeffer.
