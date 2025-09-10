Kam Phung
Kam Phung is an Assistant Professor of Business & Society at the Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University. His research centers around the organizational and entrepreneurial underpinnings of innovation and change in the face of social and ecological injustices, and to date, he has studied such dynamics in the context of issues such as modern slavery, social stigmas, and climate change. Kam's professional experiences have spanned multiple social and environmental tech startups and a range of socio-economic development and sustainability focused consultancies and not-profits.Experience
-
2022–present
Assistant Professor of Business & Society, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
2021–2022
SSHRC Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge
2017–2021
Vanier Scholar & Sessional Instructor, Schulich School of Business, York University
-
University of Victoria, BCom in International Business
HEC Paris, MSc in Sustainable Development
Norwegian School of Economics, MSc in Economics and Business Administration
York University, PhD in Organization Studies
