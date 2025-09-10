MENAFN - The Conversation) Assistant Professor of Business & Society, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University Profile Articles Activity

Kam Phung is an Assistant Professor of Business & Society at the Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University. His research centers around the organizational and entrepreneurial underpinnings of innovation and change in the face of social and ecological injustices, and to date, he has studied such dynamics in the context of issues such as modern slavery, social stigmas, and climate change. Kam's professional experiences have spanned multiple social and environmental tech startups and a range of socio-economic development and sustainability focused consultancies and not-profits.



2022–present Assistant Professor of Business & Society, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University

2021–2022 SSHRC Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge 2017–2021 Vanier Scholar & Sessional Instructor, Schulich School of Business, York University



University of Victoria, BCom in International Business

HEC Paris, MSc in Sustainable Development

Norwegian School of Economics, MSc in Economics and Business Administration York University, PhD in Organization Studies

ExperienceEducation