Azerbaijan To Continue To Provide Necessary Humanitarian Support To Friendly People Of Ukraine - President Ilham Aliyev

2025-08-24 06:09:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan will continue to provide the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"It is commendable that our countries demonstrate mutual support and solidarity on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with the norms, and principles of international law. Azerbaijan will continue to provide the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine," the letter says.

