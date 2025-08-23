403
MSF states Israel is not only starving Palestinians from food, also water
(MENAFN) International medical organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has accused Israel of deliberately depriving Palestinians in Gaza of clean water by destroying infrastructure and restricting the import of essential treatment equipment.
After nearly two years of bombardments and blockades, the available safe water in Gaza is “wholly insufficient,” MSF said Thursday, calling the situation “a weapon of war.”
The charity highlighted that since June 2024, only one in ten requests to import desalination equipment has been approved by Israeli authorities.
Seven MSF treatment units currently provide water to roughly 65,000 people, equating to just 7.5 liters per person per day—far below emergency requirements.
“Israel must begin allowing the importation of critical equipment for water supply and distribution at scale,” MSF stressed. “The Israeli military must stop its destruction of water infrastructure and allow the immediate repair of damaged systems.”
MSF noted that Gaza lacks naturally drinkable water due to salination and sewage contamination. Two of the three pipelines into the enclave have repeatedly been damaged since October 2023, and more than 60% of its 196 desalination plants are non-functional due to airstrikes or restricted access.
