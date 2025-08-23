Numerology Tips To Attract Wealth And Prosperity Based On Your Birth Date

Discover simple numerology tips based on your birth date to attract wealth and prosperity. Learn about remedies and practices for each birth number.

Numerology, a branch of astrology, calculates outcomes based on birth date and name. This post reveals remedies based on your birth date to attract wealth.

Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th are blessed by the Sun. Worship the Sun daily and offer wheat bread to cows on Sundays for prosperity.

Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th? Keep a silver coin from your mother, wear silver, drink from a silver cup, and worship Lord Shiva on Mondays for good luck and wealth.

Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th? Seek blessings from your parents and worship Lord Ganesha under a banyan or peepal tree on Thursdays for prosperity.

If you were born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st, worship Goddess Durga, keep her picture with you, and donate pencils to students for wealth.

Born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd? Show love and respect to your mother/wife, offer green fodder to cows on Sundays, and wear green on Wednesdays for good luck.

Born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th? Wear clean clothes, use fragrances, feed a black cow on Fridays, and donate to the needy for happiness and wealth.

If your birth date is the 7th, 16th, or 25th, offer grass and flowers to Lord Shiva, wear a gold watch, and feed black and white dogs for good fortune.

Born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th? Light a mustard oil lamp and worship Lord Shani on Saturdays. Offer sweets to black ants near a banyan tree and chant Hanuman Chalisa.

Those born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th should visit Murugan or Hanuman temples on Tuesdays, chant Hanuman Chalisa, wear a red thread, and wear red on Tuesdays for good luck.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.