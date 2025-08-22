India Sends First Trial Shipment Of Garhwali Apples To Dubai, Boosting Agri Exports
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently addressed apple growers in Srinagar regarding import concerns. He explained that imported apples cost Rs 75-80 per kg due to a Minimum Import Price of Rs 50, plus a 50 per cent import duty and additional cesses.
Clearance, marketing, transport, and distribution further raise retail prices to Rs. 125-150 per kg.
He emphasised that the government already provides significant support to domestic growers but must balance their interests with the needs of 140 crore consumers, as excessively high prices could reduce demand.
India currently produces fewer apples than required, importing approximately 4.5 to 5 lakh tons annually.
During the flag-off of the trial shipment in Dehradun, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal urged the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to speed up the opening of its Uttarakhand regional office.
The office aims to boost exports of fresh fruits, millets, pulses, and organic products, complementing the state's existing exports of jaggery, confectionery, and guar gum.
APEDA is working with farmers to expand access to international markets, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, post-harvest handling, and adherence to Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and global quality standards.
Efforts are ongoing to improve cold chain management, logistics, and post-harvest frameworks to meet strict international buyer requirements.
The authority also plans to expand export destinations in Europe and Southeast Asia, facilitate organic certification, and secure GI tagging for certain products to improve traceability and competitiveness.
An MoU with the Lulu Group will enable trial exports of regional products through its international retail chains.
