Azerbaijani Oil Surges In Price


2025-08-22 09:09:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ At Italy's Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis rose by $0.58, or 0.84 percent, compared to the previous figure, reaching $69.48 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

According to the source, at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of a barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis increased by $0.58, or 0.86 percent, to $67.94.

The price of Urals crude rose by $0.56, or 1 percent, compared to the previous figure, amounting to $56.03 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude increased by $0.57, or 0.84 percent, to $68.13 per barrel.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025, the average price of oil is calculated at $70 per barrel.

