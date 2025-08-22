Azerbaijani Oil Surges In Price
According to the source, at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of a barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis increased by $0.58, or 0.86 percent, to $67.94.
The price of Urals crude rose by $0.56, or 1 percent, compared to the previous figure, amounting to $56.03 per barrel.
The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude increased by $0.57, or 0.84 percent, to $68.13 per barrel.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025, the average price of oil is calculated at $70 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment