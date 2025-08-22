Space Force Association Calls For Nominations For 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is seeking nominations for the 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards , recognizing the best of the best in military space operations and leadership in innovation, government, education and industry. The Spacepower Excellence Awards honor individuals and organizations across multiple disciplines who are shaping the future of space.Categories for public nomination in 2025 include:.Engineering and Space Technology Award.Innovation Award.Advancing the Human Presence in the Space Domain Award.Leadership in Education Award.Literature, Media, and the Arts Award“The Spacepower Excellence Awards are a way to highlight the trailblazers whose vision, leadership, and innovation are accelerating the advancement of space capabilities,” said Mark Dreiling, Awards Committee Chair.“We encourage leaders, peers, and colleagues across government, industry, and academia to nominate individuals and teams whose work is making a lasting impact in the space domain.”The winners of the 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards will be honored at the Spacepower Conference on December 10-12, 2025, at the Hilton Orlando.To read more about the categories and to submit a nomination, please visit SFA's website. Nominations are open until October 1, 2025.Registration Now OpenSpacepower Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain essential insights into the future of space power. Don't miss your chance to participate in this vital discussion: Register now to guarantee your attendance as space is limited. Tickets are free for USSF Guardians, active duty uniformed military members and government civilians in direct support of the USSF.Sponsorship OpportunitiesJoin us in Orlando for an inspiring event that promises to advance the conversation around space power and innovation. We offer a variety of sponsorship packages that are designed to maximize visibility, amplify impact, and connect organizations with space professionals and audiences that shape the future of the space domain.About the Spacepower ConferenceThe Spacepower Conference is an incubator and accelerator of today's top organizations building tomorrow's most important space power innovations. Learn about the upcoming missions, the rising challenges we're facing, and the opportunities for ensuring a safer and more secure domain for our nation and beyond.About SFA Space WeekSFA Space Week will take place from December 9-13, 2025. This week-long celebration will feature various events and activities designed to inspire the next generation of space professionals, explorers and innovators.About The Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.###

