Falconai Launches Pigeoncast For Android TV: Turning Your TV Into A Universal Receiver

Sichuan, China – 08/22/2025 – FalconAI is proud to announce the release of PigeonCast for Android TV, an innovative app that transforms your Android TV into a universal receiver for wireless screen mirroring. With PigeonCast for Android TV, users can effortlessly mirror content from their phones or laptops to their TVs, making it easier than ever to enjoy high-quality streaming and screen sharing. The app supports AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and FalconAI's proprietary PigeonCast protocol, enabling seamless, cross-platform casting from a variety of devices.

PigeonCast for Android TV turns your TV into a smart, universal receiver capable of handling a wide range of protocols, eliminating the need for additional streaming devices or hardware. Whether you're sharing videos, playing games, or presenting content from your mobile device, PigeonCast simplifies the process with reliable, high-definition streaming.

Key Features of PigeonCast for Android TV:

- Transforms Your TV into a Universal Receiver: Use your Android TV as a receiver for content mirrored from Android, iOS, and other devices, ensuring compatibility with multiple protocols including AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and PigeonCast.

- Support for Multiple Protocols: PigeonCast seamlessly supports AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and FalconAI's own PigeonCast protocol, allowing a broad range of device compatibility for easy screen sharing.

- Mobile to TV Mirroring: Mirror content from your Android or iOS devices to your Android TV in stunning HD quality-perfect for streaming videos, playing mobile games, or viewing photos.

- Universal Compatibility: Works with any Android TV that supports the mentioned protocols, making it the ultimate solution for users looking to share content from a variety of mobile and desktop devices.

- Wire-Free Streaming: No cables or additional hardware required. PigeonCast works over Wi-Fi, offering a wireless experience for smooth and convenient content sharing.

- High-Quality, Lag-Free Streaming: Enjoy HD resolution with low latency, ideal for high-performance applications such as gaming, presentations, or watching movies.

- Simple Setup: Quick and easy installation process. Just connect your devices to the same Wi-Fi network and begin mirroring content instantly.

- Security & Privacy: With secure encryption, PigeonCast ensures that your content-sharing sessions remain private and safe from unauthorized access.

"We are excited to introduce PigeonCast for Android TV, which simplifies the process of connecting mobile and desktop devices to your TV," said Chengye Yang, CEO of FalconAI. "Whether you're watching movies, sharing photos, or playing games, PigeonCast provides an easy and reliable solution for streaming content to your Android TV."

Availability:

PigeonCast for Android TV is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android TV. The app is free to download and use to unlock unlimited device support and enhanced streaming capabilities. For more information about PigeonCast for Android TV and to download the app, visit the PigeonCast official website:

About FalconAI:

FalconAI is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to creating innovative solutions that enhance the way people connect and share content across devices. With products like PigeonCast, FalconAI aims to provide users with seamless, high-quality streaming and screen mirroring experiences that work effortlessly across platforms.

