Nota AI Files Securities Registration Statement, Poised For KOSDAQ Listing This Year
Despite a slowdown in the Korean IPO market and a sharp decline in new filings since recent regulatory changes took effect in July, Nota AI's timely submission stands out. The move underscores the company's strong business performance and a clear growth vision, proceeding according to plan and drawing significant attention from the market.
Founded in 2015, Nota AI has built its business around its proprietary AI model optimization platform, NetsPresso®, which enables high-performance AI models to run efficiently on resource-constrained edge devices. The platform automates the complex processes of model optimization and deployment, significantly reducing development and operational costs. Nota AI has achieved multiple commercial deployments through partnerships with leading global AI semiconductor companies such as NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Arm, Qualcomm, Sony, and Renesas.
In addition, Nota AI has successfully commercialized NVA (Nota Vision Agent), the first generative AI-powered intelligent video surveillance solution in Korea. NVA goes beyond simple object detection to recognize relationships between objects, detect procedural violations, and identify complex risk factors in real time. It is deployed across various sectors, including industrial safety, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), retail, and surveillance. Notable projects include a contract with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority in April and deployment at Kolon Industries' Gimcheon Plant 2 in July.
Alongside these achievements, Nota AI's technology-driven business model has also entered a stable growth trajectory, fueling rapid revenue expansion. The company recorded 480 million KRW in revenue in 2021, 2.01 billion KRW in 2022, 3.58 billion KRW in 2023, and 8.44 billion KRW in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 159.7%.
Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, said, "In a challenging IPO environment with tightened listing requirements, submitting our Securities Registration Statement as planned underscores our proven profitability and solid mid-to-long-term growth vision. With the proceeds from this IPO, we will further enhance our technology and accelerate our global expansion, solidifying our leadership in AI compression and optimization, while driving widespread adoption of AI across industries."
Since establishing overseas subsidiaries in Berlin (2020) and Sunnyvale, California (2022), Nota AI has rapidly expanded into key global markets, including the Middle East, Japan, and Southeast Asia.
Nota AI's global competitiveness has also been recognized by CB Insights, which named it to the AI 100: Most Promising AI Startups list in 2025. Just last month, in July 2025, Nota AI was selected as one of five final elite teams in the Ministry of Science and ICT's AI foundation model development project, in collaboration with Upstage, further accelerating its work on proprietary AI foundation models.
