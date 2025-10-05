403
Putin Says World Shifting into New Era of Multipolar Power
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday that the world is entering a "polycentric era" where no single nation can impose its will, cautioning Europe against increasing militarization and emphasizing the need for broad international consensus on global issues.
In a keynote address at the Valdai Forum, Putin emphasized that the rise of multipolarity is a "qualitatively new phenomenon" that creates both opportunities and risks. "Discussions at the Valdai forum provide an opportunity to objectively and comprehensively assess the situation around the world," he said.
He stressed that a multipolar world would be more democratic, allowing numerous political and economic players to have a say in shaping outcomes. "Perhaps never before on the global stage have there been so many countries influencing or seeking to influence the most important regional and global processes," Putin noted.
In this new global order, the Russian leader underscored the importance of reaching solutions based on wide consensus. "Any solutions are possible only on the basis of agreements that satisfy all interested parties or the overwhelming majority. Otherwise, there will be no viable solution at all," he added.
Putin also criticized Western-led institutions, claiming they had lost their purpose by straying from their original mandates. "They have turned into platforms for political lectures," he said. In contrast, he praised organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, describing them as genuine representations of consensus and balance. "They aren’t against anyone, they’re for themselves," he remarked, suggesting they contrast with the West’s so-called "hegemonic" approach.
On the subject of Europe, Putin sharply criticized European leaders, accusing them of inflating the threat posed by Russia to distract from internal crises. He said European elites were "inflating the image of an enemy" while citizens grappled with mounting debts, migration issues, and the collapse of social security systems.
"Most people in Europe cannot comprehend why they are so afraid of Russia that, to confront it, they must tighten their belts ever tighter and forget about their own interests," Putin stated.
The Russian president also rejected accusations that Russia was planning to attack NATO, calling such claims "nonsense" and "impossible to believe."
Turning his attention to military developments, Putin warned of Europe's escalating militarization. "We’re closely monitoring the growing militarization of Europe. Russia’s response will not be long in coming. The response to these threats, to put it mildly, will be very convincing," he said.
Despite these warnings, Putin insisted that Russia has "never initiated a military confrontation." He further stated that history shows "weakness is unacceptable, because it creates the illusion that any issue with us can be resolved by force."
