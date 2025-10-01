Acre Press Publishes 'How To Create An Organic Aquarium' By Oliver Jamieson
Image caption:“How to Create an Organic Aquarium: The Beginner's Guide to Soil-Based Aquariums” by Oliver Jamieson.
“Many aquariums fail in the first few months because new owners become overwhelmed,” says Jamieson.“This guide shows how to build a tank that finds its own balance, making it easier to maintain and enjoy.”
KEY TOPICS INCLUDE:
-
Replacing filters with soil, plants, and microorganisms
Understanding aquarium water chemistry in plain English
Practical step-by-step instructions for setting up your aquarium
Choosing suitable plants, fish, and invertebrates (with an illustrated field guide of 40+ species)
Supporting the aquarium through its first days, weeks, and months.
INDUSTRY SUPPORT
“How to Create an Organic Aquarium” is sponsored by API® and Betta Botanicals®, two leading brands in the aquarium industry committed to advancing responsible fishkeeping practices.
EARLY PRAISE FOR HOW TO CREATE AN ORGANIC AQUARIUM
“As someone who works with aquariums and natural design every day, I can say this book fills a real gap. It's practical, inspiring, and will help beginners and experienced aquascapers alike.” - Jonas from Haus of Gruen, aquarist and content creator
“A wonderful and fresh insight into the world of organic aquariums. This book is a must-have for every aquarist, packed with nuggets of wisdom and explanations of mechanisms I'd never encountered before, helping to create truly thriving underwater environments.” - Harris from Pond Life Aquatics, aquatics store owner
“I've been keeping aquariums for many years and if there is one thing this hobby has taught me, it's that there is always more to learn. This book shares a deep understanding of organic aquariums and the passion that goes along with keeping them. A great read from start to finish.” - Lindsay from Lindsay's Tanks, aquarist and content creator
“Inspiring, practical, and meticulous. From passionately curated guidance to detailed species lists, How to Create an Organic Aquarium is the ultimate guidebook that balances science with accessibility.” - Phai from Gentle Ficus, bio-active terrarium keeper and content creator
“I've kept aquariums for many years, yet How to Create an Organic Aquarium still gave me fresh insights and helpful tips. It's clear, engaging, and genuinely fun to read.” - Nestor from Habitat Forge, aquarist and content creator
The book is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardback formats.
