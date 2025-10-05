Sugar Cooperative Sector Benefited Immensely After PM Modi Came To Power: HM Shah In Maharashtra
Earlier in the day, HM Shah also offered his prayers at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.
Addressing the event at Ahilyanagar, he said, "I am glad to be here in this region, which has now been linked with the name of Ahilya Bai. When Eknath Shinde was Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was Deputy Chief Minister, the BJP-led government renamed Aurangabad after Ahilya Bai. Such decisions can only be taken by those who follow Chhatrapati's legacy.
"Today, I have come to Pravara Nagar. This city is known as the hub of cooperatives across the country. The main reason for this is Padmashree Vikhe Patil. He dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the farmers of Maharashtra," he said.
The Home Minister said that India's sugar cooperative sector "has benefited immensely after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister".
"Sugar cooperatives should produce multi-feed ethanol in non-crushing season... When Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the Cooperative Ministry, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) schemes were introduced to strengthen sugar mills in the cooperative sector. The balance sheets of sugar cooperatives have changed with the introduction of ethanol blending," the Cooperation Minister said.
Speaking about the floods that have wreaked havoc in the state, the Union Home Minister said, "Indradev has sent a calamity on the farmers of Maharashtra this time. More than seven hectares of farmers' land and their crops have been destroyed."
"For the years 2025 and 2026, we have given Rs 3,132 crore subsidy to the Maharashtra government under the Sahas Sehar scheme of the Centre. Out of this, Rs 1,631 crore subsidy has been given by PM Narendra Modi in April itself. The Maharashtra government has also taken many initiatives to help the farmers," he stated.
The Home Minister also praised CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as 'Trimurti' for their efforts to tackle the problem caused by the torrential rainfall and flood in the state. He also assured that the Centre is committed to providing all necessary assistance to those affected.
"On behalf of PM Modi, I have assured him that the Maharashtra government should send the Centre a detailed report. This was possible because the people of Maharashtra have elected a government that cares about everyone. All NDA MLAs have also donated their one month's salary to the relief fund," he added.
