Ukrainian Forces Smash Russian Artillery Positions On Kramatorsk Front
"On the Kramatorsk front, our units continue to locate and destroy enemy artillery. The results: one Russian howitzer hit; a self-propelled gun destroyed in cover; two D-20 howitzers eliminated; a mortar destroyed, which was hidden in cover," the statement said.
The military added that this was the result of coordinated work between intelligence, drone operators, and artillery units.Read also: Ukrainian SOF drones hit two Russian air defense radars in Voronezh region
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, up to October 3, 2025, amount to about 1,113,430 personnel, including 970 over the past day alone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment