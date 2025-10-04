Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Smash Russian Artillery Positions On Kramatorsk Front

2025-10-04 02:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the brigade's press service on Telegram , along with the release of a video.

"On the Kramatorsk front, our units continue to locate and destroy enemy artillery. The results: one Russian howitzer hit; a self-propelled gun destroyed in cover; two D-20 howitzers eliminated; a mortar destroyed, which was hidden in cover," the statement said.

The military added that this was the result of coordinated work between intelligence, drone operators, and artillery units.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, up to October 3, 2025, amount to about 1,113,430 personnel, including 970 over the past day alone.

