Water Shift In Valley

Representational Photo

Kashmir has long been called water-rich. Its springs once sustained farms, homes, and industries. Today, many of those springs are gone, dried up or contaminated, according to official surveys.

Existing water bodies like Dal Lake chokes under sewage and illegal encroachment. Hokersar wetland has lost large sections to unplanned construction. Wular Lake is almost half its original size. The Jhelum flows weaker than before, a clear sign that glaciers feeding the valley are shrinking.

Climate change is speeding the collapse. Himalayan glaciers that supply Kashmir are melting faster than the global average. Researchers at the University of Kashmir report that glaciers in Kolahoi and nearby ranges are retreating rapidly. Snow melts too fast in spring, triggering floods, and by late summer, rivers run low just when irrigation is most needed.

Farmers, who form a large part of the valley's workforce, are already seeing smaller harvests.

Cities add another burden. Srinagar's thirst has grown, but the century-old distribution system leaks much of what it carries. Illegal borewells and wetland destruction reduce groundwater recharge. Construction along the Jhelum narrows the river, cutting flow and flood capacity.

The health impact is rising. Rural families relying on untreated water report more water-borne diseases. Untreated sewage and pesticide runoff contaminate supplies. Fishermen see fewer fish in polluted waters, threatening livelihoods once depended on daily catches.

Tensions are growing over water too. Local conflicts flare between farmers and orchard owners over irrigation. Urban neighbourhoods fight for supply in dry months. Within the valley, water scarcity is already stirring disputes, and these could intensify.