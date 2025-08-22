Bp Discloses Total Investment In Social Projects In Azerbaijan
Speaking at a ceremony marking the completion of the third phase of bp's social investment project in Azerbaijan, Aslanbayli noted that bp has been operating major oil and gas exploration, production, and transportation projects in Azerbaijan for 33 years, executing these projects safely, efficiently, and reliably.
“To date, bp and its partners have invested more than $87 billion in the projects they operate across Azerbaijan. We are committed to supporting sustainable development initiatives by focusing on areas where we can make the greatest contribution,” Aslanbeyli said.
VP added that bp's extensive social investment activities and efforts to develop local skills have provided significant benefits to people, improving and transforming their lives.
“The company's social investments have focused on developing local talent, education, community development, local entrepreneurship, the environment, sports, and the study and promotion of the country's rich cultural heritage. Since beginning operations, bp and its partners in jointly operated projects have invested over $111 million in social projects in Azerbaijan,” Aslanbeyli added.
