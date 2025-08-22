Turkiye Emphasizes Importance Of Legal Cooperation With Azerbaijan
“We attach great importance to the exchange of knowledge and experience with Azerbaijan's judicial institutions,” said Ahmet Gökay Aktaş, a prosecutor from the Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Turkiye, Azernews reports.
His remarks were made during an international conference held in Lachin, organized by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.
Aktaş highlighted that the principles of the rule of law, the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, and the separation of powers form the foundation of modern constitutions.
“I extend my sincere congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This milestone, which represents the institutional embodiment of the Azerbaijani people's struggle for freedom and independence, is not only a significant event for Azerbaijan but also a proud and meaningful occasion for us as a brotherly and friendly nation.”
He went on to emphasize the deep-rooted cooperation between the two countries:
“As the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Turkiye, we highly value the sharing of legal expertise with friendly nations - especially Azerbaijan. Our shared legal culture, similar constitutional approaches, and mutual trust create a strong foundation for deepening this cooperation.”
The international conference in Lachin, titled“National Leader Heydar Aliyev – Author of the Independent Azerbaijan Constitution”, brought together high-ranking legal officials and experts. Among the participants were Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev; Yuri Nikolayevich Zhdanov, Executive Secretary of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS Member States; his deputy Abdurakhmon Khotambekov; Turkish prosecutors Ahmet Gökay Aktaş and Mustafa Yakar; and Temur Tsindeliani, a prosecutor from the Georgian Prosecutor General's Office in charge of international cooperation, along with other distinguished guests.
