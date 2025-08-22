Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Software Market Assessment 2025-2030 - Smes Propel PLM Market Growth, Embrace Saas Solutions At 9% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Software Market - Applications, Deployment Types, Company Types, and Industry Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software market is poised for remarkable growth, expected to surge from US$28 billion in 2024 to over US$43.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.7%. This expansion is driven by the urgent need for agile, data-driven processes in industries like automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment, which face increasing complexity and compliance requirements.

North America leads the way due to a mature industrial base and regulatory compliance, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, spurred by modernization programs in China, India, and Japan.

Cloud-native platforms and SaaS delivery models are transforming PLM consumption, offering benefits such as faster deployment and elastic scalability. Providers like Siemens Digital Industries Software, PTC, Dassault Systemes, and Autodesk are enhancing AI-driven capabilities, enabling predictive design, smarter simulation, and real-time collaboration, thereby reducing product development timelines and making PLM accessible to mid-market firms.

Regional Market Analysis

Between 2024 and 2030, the global PLM software market will expand significantly, with North America maintaining the largest regional share in 2024 at 36.3%. Asia-Pacific is set to outpace other regions with a 10% CAGR, reaching nearly US$13 billion by 2030, driven by government-led manufacturing upgrades and rising demand for SaaS PLM solutions among mid-tier manufacturers. South America shows strong momentum, spurred by regional digitization and cloud-native PLM adoption.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Cloud-based deployments dominate and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%. In 2024, the cloud segment accounted for 71% of the total market, driven by demand for agile, scalable, and cost-effective PLM platforms. On-premise solutions, while still relevant, are anticipated to grow more modestly as the industry shifts towards cloud-native architectures.

Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises are the primary contributors to the market, with US$18.5 billion in 2024, influenced by investments in digital twin integration and regulatory compliance. However, SMEs are the fastest-growing segment with a 9% CAGR, driven by modular, cloud-based PLM tools offering subscription pricing and simplified configurations.

Market Analysis by Software Type

Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDm) dominates, contributing 36.1% to the total market value due to its key role in data governance and cross-functional collaboration. The "Other PLM-related Tools" category, including sustainability analytics and connected supply chain management, is anticipated to grow at an 11.4% CAGR, driven by evolving ESG mandates and demand for traceability.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The automotive & transportation sector leads with a 34% share of total PLM spend in 2024, supported by investments in digital twins, traceability, and electrification-led innovations. The electronics & semiconductors segment is the fastest-growing with an 11% CAGR, while consumer goods and apparel industry growth is fueled by sustainability pressures and the shift to SaaS-based PLM tools.

Report Scope This report on the PLM software market provides a global and regional analysis based on Deployment Type, Company Type, Software Type, and Industry Sector for 2021-2030, projecting from 2024 to 2030 in US$. Key developments and major company profiles are included, offering a comprehensive view of market progression.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2024

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 15+



ANSYS Inc.



Aras Corporation



Arena Solutions



Autodesk Inc.



Coats Digital



Dassault Systemes SE (Dassault Group)



Hexagon AB



IBM Corporation



Infor (Koch Industries Inc.)



Oracle Corporation



PROCAD GmbH & Co. KG



PTC Inc.



Pulse Technology Systems Ltd.



SAP SE Siemens AG

Geographic Regions



North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market Segmentation



Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

Company Type: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Software Type: cPDm, Mechanical CAD, Simulation & Analysis, Digital Manufacturing, Other PLM-related Tools Industry Sector: Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Equipment & Machinery, Electronics & Semiconductors, Consumer Goods/Apparel, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Key Attributes