A History Of High-Paid Western Grifters In Myanmar

MENAFN - Asia Times) Myanmar's rebranded State Security and Peace Commission (SSPC) has announced elections for December 28, in a flurry of domestic dictatorial reformation. But they also want to deceive world opinion too, with the early-August announcement of a US$3 million contract with Washington DC-based public relations firm DCI Group .

The filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) claims the contract is to“provide public affairs services to Client (SSPC) with respect to rebuilding relations between the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the United States, with a focus on trade, natural resources, and humanitarian relief.”

The contract will run through the Ministry of Information, whose current minister is former General Maung Maung Ohn, who once commanded the military's Directorate of Public Relations and Psychological Warfare. This evinced much indignation from a range of anti-military revolutionary groups. But this wasn't the first time military regimes from Myanmar have appealed to US PR firms.

The notorious Washington PR spin doctor Edward von Kloberg, who lobbied for Idi Amin and Saddam Hussein, briefly worked for the State Law and Order Restoration Council (SLORC) after the 1988 coup. Jefferson Waterman International (JWI) was the next DC PR firm to work with a military regime, although its FARA document from March 1997 claims the main contact was a Myanmar company called Myanmar Resources Development Ltd, a front for the SLORC.

JWI's president and Myanmar client leader was Ann Wrobleski, a former senior State Department counter-narcotics official. The contract was terminated after two years because the client refused to pay their fees, according to reporting from Ken Silverstein .

The next round was with DCI Associates in May 2002, in a $35,000 a month contract with the State Peace and Development Council (SPDC) and the former head of Military Intelligence General Khin Nyunt, that the FARA filing stated was for the“evaluation and analysis of potential means of improving relations with the United States and Myanmar.”

Like the previous JWI contract, a major imperative was to improve Myanmar's record of being a major narcotics-producing state and regaining official US 'certification' of cooperating in the war on drugs through what DCI claimed was a“moderate faction” of the regime. Several months after the contract, the SPDC tried to murder Aung San Suu Kyi in the Depayin Massacre of May 2003. So much for finding moderation in Myanmar military regimes.

The Thein Sein administration hired the DC-based Podesta Group in April 2015 for a $840,000 contract to strengthen“government relations and public relations services to strengthen the ties between” Myanmar and the US.