Kazakhstan Highlights Two Decades Of Growing Economic Support To Kyrgyzstan
According to him, over the past 20 years, Kazakhstan has invested $1.4 billion into Kyrgyzstan's economy, including socially significant projects
“We agreed to continue creating favorable conditions for the
effective operation of joint enterprises. Particular attention was
given to increasing the capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, as
well as the issue of freight transportation. In recent times, a
number of large-scale measures have been implemented in this area.
Work is currently underway to modernize eight border checkpoints.
This work will be fully completed within the next two years. The
governments of both countries have been instructed to keep this
matter under special supervision. All of this will contribute to an
increase in the volume of mutual trade,” noted the President of
Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov signed the decisions of the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Members of the official delegations signed a Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interagency documents.
