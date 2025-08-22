Kazakhstan Highlights Two Decades Of Growing Economic Support To Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh investors are contributing to the development of key sectors of Kyrgyzstan's economy, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the press conference with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

According to him, over the past 20 years, Kazakhstan has invested $1.4 billion into Kyrgyzstan's economy, including socially significant projects

“We agreed to continue creating favorable conditions for the effective operation of joint enterprises. Particular attention was given to increasing the capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, as well as the issue of freight transportation. In recent times, a number of large-scale measures have been implemented in this area. Work is currently underway to modernize eight border checkpoints. This work will be fully completed within the next two years. The governments of both countries have been instructed to keep this matter under special supervision. All of this will contribute to an increase in the volume of mutual trade,” noted the President of Kazakhstan.



Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov signed the decisions of the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Members of the official delegations signed a Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interagency documents.



