Jordan Condemns Israeli Minister's Statements On West Bank Settlements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affaird Friday condemned recent remarks by Israel's Communications Minister, in which he praised plans to expand settlement activity in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank.The statements referenced extremist claims that the banks of the Jordan River are part of the so-called "Land of Israel."Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said Jordan unequivocal rejects "provocative and inflammatory rhetoric," adding that the minister's statements would not affect Jordan's firm and principled stance in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and its continued calls to end violations committed against them.Qudah said the remarks reflect the increasingly isolated international position of the Israeli government, which, he noted, is facing internal crises that drive some of its officials to promote exclusionary and racist ideologies.These, he warned, only serve to exacerbate the ongoing conflict and further destabilise the region.He cautioned against the Israeli government's continued adoption of extremist policies, its violations of international law and the UN Charter, and its defiance of Security Council resolutions most notably Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli actions aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and legal status of Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.Qudah referred to the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirms the illegality of the Israeli occupation and the invalidity of settlement expansion and annexation efforts in the occupied West Bank.He reiterated Jordan's call on the international community to put pressure on Israel to end all provocative measures and statements that threaten regional peace and security.He urged an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the provision of international protection for the Palestinian people and the recognition of their right to establish an independent, sovereign state.He called for accountability for those responsible for crimes committed against Palestinians.