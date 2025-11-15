'Threatened With Slippers': I Have No Family Anymore, Says Rohini Acharya

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) In the aftermath of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, a fresh controversy erupted when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, alleged that close aides of her brother Tejashwi Yadav threatened to thrash her with slippers.

“I have no family here anymore. Ask Sanjay Yadav, Rameez and Tejashwi Yadav why I am leaving home. They have expelled me,” she told media persons at Patna airport.

She alleged that Tejashwi's advisors want to act like Chanakya but do not want to take responsibility for the party's defeat.

“The entire country is asking why the party has reached this abysmal state,” said Rohini.

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to him in 2022, left the family home on Saturday and issued serious allegations before flying to Delhi.

“When party workers questioned Sanjay Yadav's role in the election, raising these concerns led to threats to defame, abuse, and even beat me with slippers,” she said.

Rohini's exit has brought renewed attention to Sanjay Yadav, a native of Haryana and RJD Rajya Sabha MP and Rameez Nemat Khan, a long-time associate of Tejashwi Yadav.

Rameez, originally from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh, joined the RJD in 2016.

He initially worked on internal tasks in the Deputy Chief Minister's office before moving to Tejashwi Yadav's team.

He currently manages Tejashwi's daily schedule and campaign activities.

Rameez is also Tejashwi's friend from their cricketing days. He is the son-in-law of former Balrampur MP Rizwan Zaheer.

His wife, Zeba Rizwan, is associated with the Samajwadi Party in Shravasti district and is preparing to contest the Tulsipur Assembly seat.

Earlier in the day, Rohini had posted on social media that she was quitting both politics and the family.

“I am leaving politics and breaking ties with my family... Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do this... and I am taking all the blame,” she wrote.