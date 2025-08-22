Will Implement SC Order On Stray Dogs, Says Delhi Mayor
The top court said in its tweaked direction that the stray dogs must be released to their respective locations after sterilisation and immunisation.
The court also said that the order applies to all stray dogs, except those infected with rabies or those exhibiting aggressive behaviour.
The fresh directive has been hailed by leaders across the political fraternity as well as the public at large.
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh welcomed the SC's revised order on stray dogs and said it was a very positive move.
“We welcome this decision. We are yet to get a copy of the order, but this is a welcome step and a move in the right direction. We will implement it in its entirety. Even the dog lovers wanted the dogs should be sterilised and released,” he said.
He further said the Corporation has been working on similar lines and that steps will be taken to develop new feeding centres for dogs in all localities, as directed by the Apex Court.
“Feeding dogs at one particular place will solve problems of littering and address complaints by other residents of localities," he added.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said the Mumbai Corporation follows the practice of sterilising the stray dogs, and now, with this SC order, their immunisation will also begin.
He also urged dog lovers to support this ruling of the Supreme Court, claiming that it's time to check the dog menace on the streets.
BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by people due to the behaviour of stray dogs, the judiciary had earlier issued some orders. Now that the new decision has come, it must be welcomed by all."
Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh said, "The previous order had created a divide between dog lovers and those troubled by animals. This order has tried to strike a balance in this matter, and we thank the Apex Court for this."
