Swiss Authorities And Firms Agree To Cut Sugar In Cereals, Yoghurts And Drinks

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Cereals, yoghurts and drinks in Switzerland will contain less sugar by 2028. The Swiss government and 21 companies renewed the so-called Milan Declaration in Bern on Thursday. This content was published on August 22, 2025 - 08:57 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

New targets have been set under the initiative. The amount of sugar added to serums, breakfast cereals and milk-based drinks will have to be lowered by 10%. The same applies to soft drinks. The bar has been set at 5% for yoghurts.

The commitment to reducing sugar in foodstuffs was initiated ten years ago. In a press release on Thursday, the the interior ministry said it was pleased with progress.

