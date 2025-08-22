403
Oman Cables Industry in partnership with Prysmian Opens Applications for ‘Build the Future’ Graduate Program
(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the Sultanate’s leading provider of end-to-end cable solutions powered by its strategic partner Prysmian, has opened applications for the 15th edition of its internationally renowned international program, Build the Future.
As a national champion for talent development of the industrial sector, Oman Cables invests in building a future-ready industrial workforce for Oman, equipping young professionals with the skills, exposure, and global perspective needed to accelerate their careers. Through Build the Future, the company empowers graduates to become innovators, engineers, and leaders who will help advance the energy transition and drive the digitalization of global communities.
The five-year program offers an exceptional pathway for Omani graduates to join an elite global network, beginning with a one-week international induction in collaboration with SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy. Participants then embark on a year-long job rotation, followed by a local role within Oman, and culminating in a three-year international assignment across Prysmian global operations. The journey concludes with graduates stepping into strategic operational roles.
Program highlights include:
• World-class training through the Prysmian Academy.
• Collaboration with top international business schools.
• Global career opportunities across regions from Europe to South America and Asia.
• Professional tracks in R&D, Operations, Process Engineering, Planning, and more.
To date, 18 talented Omanis have been accepted and enrolled in Build the Future, gaining invaluable experience in countries including Italy, France, Spain, Hungary, Czech Republic, UAE, and the USA before returning to contribute to Oman’s industrial and economic growth.
From Buenos Aires to Eindhoven and Milan to Vila Velha, the program has a proven record of accelerating careers, with alumni advancing to senior positions worldwide.
“This program is not about filling a role, it’s about unlocking potential” said Erkan Aydogdu, CEO of Oman Cables Industry. “By providing our youth with international exposure and cutting-edge skills, we are shaping leaders who will strengthen Oman’s position in the global industrial landscape.”
Applications are now open for graduates with a passion for innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.
For more details and to apply, visit: omancables.com/careers/
