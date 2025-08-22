Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Presidents Of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Mull Over Cooperation Prospects

2025-08-22 03:05:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 22. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, and President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and prospects for future cooperation during a meeting in an expanded format, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's administration.

The talks took place within the framework of Tokayev's official visit to Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, Zhaparov emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations.

In response, Tokayev expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and voiced his confidence that the visit would give a fresh impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

“Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are brotherly peoples. We share a common history, and our traditions and worldviews are similar. For centuries, our nations have lived in peace and harmony in the foothills of the Ala-Too. Today, our cooperation is dynamically developing within the framework of strategic partnership. We have strengthened political dialogue at all levels, based on mutual respect, and successfully operate intergovernmental, inter-parliamentary, and inter-regional councils,” Tokayev remarked.

The two leaders wrapped up the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations in all areas of shared interest and deepening their strategic partnership.

