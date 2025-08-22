Presidents Of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Mull Over Cooperation Prospects
The talks took place within the framework of Tokayev's official visit to Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, Zhaparov emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations.
In response, Tokayev expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and voiced his confidence that the visit would give a fresh impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.
“Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are brotherly peoples. We share a common history, and our traditions and worldviews are similar. For centuries, our nations have lived in peace and harmony in the foothills of the Ala-Too. Today, our cooperation is dynamically developing within the framework of strategic partnership. We have strengthened political dialogue at all levels, based on mutual respect, and successfully operate intergovernmental, inter-parliamentary, and inter-regional councils,” Tokayev remarked.
The two leaders wrapped up the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations in all areas of shared interest and deepening their strategic partnership.
