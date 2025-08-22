Gas Leak From ONGC Pipeline In Andhra's Kakinada, Panic In Village
The gas leak occurred around 1.30 a.m., triggering a fire.
Huge flames were billowing from the gas pipeline in the sea near Daryalatippa in Tallarevu mandal of Kakinada district.
Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted by villagers of Dariyalatippa. ONGC authorities stopped gas supply from the Krishna Godavari (KG) Basin rig around 3.30 a.m., following which the fire was extinguished.
The leak occurred in the pipeline, which passes through the sea via Yanam, an enclave of the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Yanam Superintendent of Police Chinta Kodandaram said the situation is under control.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a visit to Delhi, spoke to the District Collector and other officials over the phone about the gas leak.
The officials informed him that the gas leak was plugged within one and a half hours. There was no loss of life or property due to the incident, they told the Chief Minister.
Chief Minister Naidu directed officials to have a thorough inspection of the entire pipeline. He directed the District Collector to take all necessary steps to ensure that people in the nearby villages do not panic.
The Chief Minister also asked officials to continue monitoring the situation and update him.
A tragedy was averted as there was no one near the pipeline at the time of the leak.
Locals are concerned about a series of such incidents in the region. They have been demanding that the officials concerned take all precautions to prevent leaks and fires.
Last month, there was a gas leak at ONGC's well during re-drilling operations in Ambedkar Konaseema district.
A high-pressure gas jet rose nearly 20 metres into the air, triggering panic among nearby residents and ONGC workers.
Emergency response teams from ONGC brought the situation under control. Fire engines stationed near the site helped contain the leak and prevented any outbreak of fire.
ONGC has a significant presence in the KG Basin, which has rich hydrocarbon reserves. It operates several gas collection stations in the Konaseema district.
In March, a hydrogen sulphide gas leak happened at ONGC's Kesanapalli gas collection station in the district. The leak reportedly affected nine workers and caused a four-year-old child to fall ill.
