Ukraine Reports 157 Combat Clashes As Russian Forces Ramping Up Attacks On Novopavlivka And Lyman Fronts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reporting the operational data as of 08:00 on Friday, August 22 on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile strikes with 44 missiles, 75 air strikes, dropped 125 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 5,875 kamikaze drones. The enemy also conducted 5,709 artillery strikes, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS),” the report states.

Air strikes were carried out on areas near settlements including Stara Huta in Sumy region; Orikhiv, Novoukrainka, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia region; and Prydniprovske in Kherson region.

Throughout the past day, Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck nine clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two missile and artillery positions, six command posts, and two fuel and lubricant depots.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks, while the enemy launched nine air strikes using 17 guided bombs and conducted 252 artillery strikes, including six from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted ten times to advance near Synelnykove, Vovchansk, Khatne, Ambarne, Zapadne, and toward Kolodiazne, but failed.

In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy attacks were repelled near Holubivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, 24 combat clashes occurred. The enemy tried to advance near Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Zarichne, Torske, and toward Yampil.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six enemy attacks occurred near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, six attacks were repelled near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 enemy assaults near Nikanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Horikhove, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Lysivka, and Dachne.

Ukraine's National: Russia launching dozens of infantry assaults daily

In the Novopavlivka sector, 35 enemy attacks were repelled near Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Lisne, Olhivske, and toward Komyshuvakha and Filiya.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, no enemy offensive actions were reported.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian units attempted to advance twice but failed.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive grouping formation were detected.

As previously reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,074,320 personnel, including 790 troops lost in the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff