President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Arrived In Turkmenistan On A Working Visit

2025-08-22 02:06:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit on August 22, at the invitation of Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up at the Turkmenbashi International Airport in honor of the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Trade Nokerguly Atagulyev and other officials.

