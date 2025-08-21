AI Maverick Intel Inc. (BINP) Unveils Revolutionary Prospecting Platform That Moves Beyond Simple Lead Generation



The announcement of next-generation prospecting engine represents significant milestone in the evolution of automated sales technology

AI Maverick's enhanced platform scales meaningful customer interactions through comprehensive contact intelligence capabilities Company's ability to automate traditionally human-dependent activities represents a fundamental shift in how companies can structure sales operations

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

In a breakthrough that could fundamentally reshape how businesses acquire customers, AI Maverick Intel (OTC: BINP) has unleashed an AI-powered prospecting platform capable of conducting sophisticated sales conversations, handling objections and closing deals without human intervention (ibn/0iBDy ). AI Maverick is pioneering the next frontier of sales automation by acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI technology, which delivers genuinely intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other critical industries where meaningful conversations drive revenue growth.

The announcement of this next-generation prospecting engine represents a significant milestone in the evolution of automated sales technology, addressing one of the most persistent challenges facing modern businesses: scaling meaningful customer interactions without proportional increases in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BINP are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/BINP

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#1257767b667d6052535b5c776561457b60773c717d7f" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,