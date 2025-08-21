AI Maverick Intel Inc. (BINP) Unveils Revolutionary Prospecting Platform That Moves Beyond Simple Lead Generation
-
The announcement of next-generation prospecting engine represents significant milestone in the evolution of automated sales technology
AI Maverick's enhanced platform scales meaningful customer interactions through comprehensive contact intelligence capabilities
Company's ability to automate traditionally human-dependent activities represents a fundamental shift in how companies can structure sales operations
In a breakthrough that could fundamentally reshape how businesses acquire customers, AI Maverick Intel (OTC: BINP) has unleashed an AI-powered prospecting platform capable of conducting sophisticated sales conversations, handling objections and closing deals without human intervention (ibn/0iBDy ). AI Maverick is pioneering the next frontier of sales automation by acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI technology, which delivers genuinely intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other critical industries where meaningful conversations drive revenue growth.
The announcement of this next-generation prospecting engine represents a significant milestone in the evolution of automated sales technology, addressing one of the most persistent challenges facing modern businesses: scaling meaningful customer interactions without proportional increases in...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BINP are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/BINP
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visitPlease see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,
310.299.1717 Office
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#1257767b667d6052535b5c776561457b60773c717d7f" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected]
AINewsWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment