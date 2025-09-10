Gibbs Knotts
Gibbs Knotts is Provost and Professor of Political Science at Coastal Carolina University. He was previously Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the College of Charleston. Knotts has published works on political participation, southern politics, public administration, and the scholarship of teaching and learning. Articles have appeared in a variety of outlets including the Journal of Politics, Public Administration Review, Political Research Quarterly, the American Review of Public Administration, State Politics and Policy Quarterly, PS: Political Science and Politics, Social Science Quarterly, Southern Cultures, Southeastern Geographer, and Social Forces. Knotts also co-edited The New Politics of North Carolina (University of North Carolina Press, 2008) and co-authored The Resilience of Southern Identity: Why the South Still Matters in the Minds of Its People (University of North Carolina Press, 2017). His most recent book, First in the South: Why South Carolina's Presidential Primary Matters (University of South Carolina Press, 2020), was co-authored with Dr. Jordan Ragusa. Knotts received the College of Charleston's Distinguished Research Award in 2017.
Prior to arriving at the College of Charleston Knotts worked at Western Carolina University where he served in a variety of administrative roles including MPA Director, Graduate School and Research Associate Dean, Political Science and Public Affairs Department Head, and College of Arts and Sciences Interim Dean. While at WCU, he also received the 2004 Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award, the 2010 Board of Governor's Teaching Award, and the 2010 University Scholar Award.Experience
-
–present
Professor and Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Charleston
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment