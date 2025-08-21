Marketing Expert And Long-Time Fiverr User Launches Oneclickgigs To Help Businesses Find Trusted Freelance Talent

Washington, D.C. - August 21, 2025 - OneClickGigs, a new platform designed to simplify the way businesses connect with freelance professionals , has officially launched.

The site makes it easier for digital marketers and businesses to access qualified experts across over 500 categories, in areas such as web design, content creation, social media advertising, AI cue engineering, and motion graphics.

The platform was founded by Pawel Wojciechowski, a digital marketing strategist and affiliate professional with over 14 years of industry experience. Having personally commissioned more than 2,800 projects on Fiverr, Wojciechowski brings hands-on expertise in identifying, managing, and evaluating freelance talent.

This experience ensures that OneClickGigs promotes carefully selected specialists who have worked with renowned global brands, offering companies reliable access to high-quality expertise.







“Finding the right freelancer shouldn't feel like a gamble,” said Pawel Wojciechowski.“With trusted professionals by your side, you can focus on your core business while experts handle the rest.”

is designed to address some of the most common pain points companies face when outsourcing: navigating overcrowded marketplaces, ensuring consistent quality, and securing timely delivery. The platform also provides guidance on best practices for managing freelance projects, from setting clear expectations to using secure payment systems.

Looking ahead, OneClickGigs aims to help businesses stay ahead of digital trends by highlighting emerging areas such as AI-driven content solutions, TikTok growth strategies, Shopify optimization, advertising on social media and advanced motion design.

If you operate a startup, manage an established company, or are involved in digital marketing, OneClickGigs provides the tools and talent to grow effectively without the need for full-time employees.

About OneClickGigs

OneClickGigs is a business-focused platform created to connect companies with vetted freelance professionals. Founded by Pawel Wojciechowski, the site reflects his extensive experience working with freelancers and deep understanding of the freelance economy. OneClickGigs helps businesses streamline the hiring process, manage projects effectively, and ensure quality results.

To learn more visit: