Global Intrusion Detection And Prevention System (IDPS) Market Accelerates Amid Rising Adoption Of Cloud And AI-Driven Security Platforms

"Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market Size and Forecast 2032"Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market is estimated to reach USD 16792.56 million by 2032 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11 % from 2026 to 2032. Rising Cybersecurity concerns and large investments by organizations in online security are the primary growth drivers of the IDPS Market.

The latest premium report by Profshare Market Research,“Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market by Types (Solutions, Services) by Applications (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Government, IT and Telecom, Health, Utilities, Education Institutes) by Deployment Types (On-premise, Cloud-based and Hybrid and Forecast 2026-2032”

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market Segmentation:

By Component types, the Solutions segment is projected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Solutions, Services, and Hardware are primary Component types, and the Solutions segment leads the market due to high demand for integration of AI/ML-based detection, behaviour analytics, and improvements in network security by the enterprises. APIs + threat intel feeds are now integrated into platforms for real-time updates, further propelling solution segments' growth. The service segment is also estimated to show strong growth, mainly attributed to outsourcing 24/7 monitoring, advanced threat hunting, and incident response.

By Deployment types, the On-premise Deployment is projected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On-premise, Cloud-based and Hybrid are the main Deployment types, and the On-premise IDPS Deployment generates the highest revenue and continues to grow strongly in the upcoming years. Growth rate for cloud-based deployment is highest due to Rapid cloud adoption, distributed workforces, cloud-native applications, and the need to protect cloud workloads. A balance between On-premise and Cloud-based security is achieved through the Hybrid IDPS deployments, as it delivers consistent security performance across both environments.

By Application, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) application accounts for the largest share in the Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market.

BFSI, Government, IT and Telecom, Health, Utilities, Education Institutes are the primary applications analysed in the report. Growthwise IDPS application registered the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Fraud, phishing, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) are more consistent in the BFSI sector than in any other, and hence, efficient cybersecurity deployments are very critical. IT service providers integrate IDPS into their data centres and managed security offerings; the segment is projected to show strong growth in the upcoming years.

North America holds the largest Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market share and is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2032.

Regional outlook focuses on the market revenue and latest developments in the various regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa. According to the latest study by Profshare Market Research on the Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market, North America holds the largest market share and continues to do so due to the Presence of leading vendors like Cisco, Palo Alto, IBM, Fortinet, Juniper, along with an established cybersecurity infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market, while Europe, the Middle East, South America and Africa are also anticipated to generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market Report Key Takeaways

The Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market is projected to reach USD 16792.56 million by the end of 2032, with an approximate CAGR of 11 % between 2026 and 2032.

By market dynamics, the Rising Cybersecurity concerns and large investments by organizations in online security are the main growth drivers for the Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) Market.

Based on the Component types, the Solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for integration of AI/ML-based detection and behaviour analytics drives the segment growth.

By Deployment types, the On-premise Deployment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to Rapid cloud adoption, distributed workforces, and cloud-native applications.

The application market study shows that the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) application dominates the market, as Fraud, phishing, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) are very common in this sector.

Based on the regional analysis, the North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share due to the Presence of leading vendors and a mature market.

By Key Players Insight, the core technology Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) market is saturated, but cloud, hybrid and AI/ML-based deployment markets hold greater potential between 2026 and 2032.

